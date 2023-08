HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s about time to get decked out in pink and put on your walking shoes, as the Tristate’s biggest event in the fight against breast cancer is about one month away.

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk will take place October 1.

Shelley Kirk spoke with Rachel Smith, who is with Susan G. Komen, to talk more about this year’s changes. You can view the interview in the player above.