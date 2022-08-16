EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The annual Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk will return to Evansville in September. But this year, it’s not virtual.

The event brings people together to remember and honor those who’ve battled breast cancer and continues to fight to find a cure. Shelley Kirk spoke with Development Director Rachel Smith about the upcoming event. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

The event will be held at Eastland Mall in Evansville on September 25. For more information, and to register for the walk online, click here.