More Than Pink Walk will be virtual this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind – In consultation with local government and health officials, and out of an abundance of caution for the higher-risk breast cancer community, Susan G. Komen announced Wednesday that the 2021 Evansville More Than Pink Walk will no longer have an in-person option for participants, focusing instead on the events new engaging at home experience.

This decision comes after closely monitoring local conditions in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the Delta Variant on this quickly changing situation.

“We are excited about the one-of-a-kind, at-home program we have created for you to Walk in your

neighborhood, with your team, family and friends,” said Rachel Smith. “We’ll still count down to the Walk together with the Power of One week, starting on Monday, September 20, 2021, Join us for a week of fundraising challenges, celebration and fun, leading up to our Walk on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Thank you for your commitment to our ONE vision: a world without breast cancer.”

Funds raised by this event will help support Komen’s work to advocate on behalf of breast cancer patients

and survivors, invest in breakthrough research and provide needed support to those facing breast cancer

today.