MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) The CDC reports more than 100,000 new cases a day, while some Tri-State counties are now reporting medium levels of community transmission.

You don’t see as many masking or other pandemic related signs up as you did when the pandemic started, but another sign that the pandemic is still happening returned.

“The large majority of western Kentucky is in the yellow level of transmission,” said Kathy Myer, RN, Vice President of Patient Care Services for Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

Muhlenberg is one of five western Kentucky counties in our area in the yellow zone, which is a rate of more than 10 new cases per 100,000 people, and one of more than 30 across Kentucky. In Indiana, the CDC reports five southwest Indiana counties, and only one southeast Illinois county in that zone.

“We are seeing it among groups of people coming, gatherings of people, which is not uncommon in the history of covid. School has let out now, so it’d be interesting to see what happens now,” Myer said.

Myer also says they’re last covid patient was about two weeks ago and Owensboro Health officials say there are five covid patients at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, a few weeks after reporting none for the first time since the pandemic started. Dr. Heidi Dunninway of Ascension Saint Vincent says her hospital’s seen a few new patients recently. The omicron variant, a drop in new vaccinations and pandemic fatigue are among reasons.

“What happened’s with omicron and the subvariants, is that they’re even more transmissible, they spread very, very easily, and we also have everyone who is fatigued from all of the precautions taken throughout the pandemic,” she explained.

Doctors also recommend people get vaccinated, or get a booster if they haven’t yet. While masking is not required in as many places as it once was, health officials are still encouraging people to mask indoors, especially if they find themselves in a large crowd.

(This story was originally published on May 23, 2022)