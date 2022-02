EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Despite what could be icy conditions, the Ford Center says country music star Morgan Wallen is still scheduled to play in Evansville February 3.

Ford Center director Scott Schoenike says Wallen has been in Evansville for several days preparing for the concert.

The concert is set to kick off a 46-show tour. Schoenike says a concert from the rock group Kansas is also set to take place at the Victory Theatre.