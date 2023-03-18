MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — St. Patrick’s Day may be behind us, but Union County was all green this weekend.

Many filled downtown Morganfield for the Shamrock Festival. Activities included a chili cook-off, which was won by local business Bells and Whistles.

The festival also included a scavenger hunt and a leprechaun costume contest.

“We’re just out here, enjoying the day,” says Allison Jose. “My little boy’s red-headed, so he was in the leprechaun contest and he was the first place winner.”

A limited number of special chili mugs were available at Jen’s General Store for a $10 donation. All 144 mugs were sold. We’re told proceeds will be used for the downtown mural project.