MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – With a theme of “Plant Your Future,” the Morganfield Lions Club plans to hold the 2022 Corn Festival during September 22 through 24.

A news release says the Lions have pledged to have more music at this year’s Festival, along with the usual popular events including the parade, pageants, CrossFit competition and the lineup of traditional and new carnival food items.

Officials say the music includes the Justin Reynolds Band on Saturday evening and Gospel Music by the Mosaics Friday evening. Music is also scheduled for Thursday evening and before the Saturday parade, along with other possible times.

More information, a vendor map and a schedule of events can be found here.