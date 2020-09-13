Morganfield man arrested after officers reportedly find meth

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson Police say they arrested Morganfield man Marvin Floyd, 44, for two warrants of indictment on drug charges and found a baggie of meth in his cigarettes.
Floyd was located Saturday near 4th & Ingram St. and now faces counts of trafficking a controlled substance, being a persistent felony offender, and possession of a controlled substance.
(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)
