MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Rick Fisher was at home ready to spend a fun weekend out of town with his family at a wedding. Now he thinks he can’t leave after seeing the devastation caused from the night before because he believes he experienced a tornado.

Wednesday night’s severe storms brought in gusts up to 73 miles per hour in northern Union County.

“I was sitting here in the chair and I seen the roof fly off,” says Fisher. “I jumped up and grabbed the front door to try to close it and it felt like it was 300 pounds. It wouldn’t shut.”

Fisher managed to shut the door. He then ran for shelter in the bathroom with his dog Sam and called 911.

“I felt everything just rocking back and forth and I even felt like I had lifted a little bit,” says Fisher.

One of Fisher’s friends came to help him. They were able to seal the roof to stop the rain from pouring into Fisher’s home.

The American Red Cross assessed the damage to Fisher’s home and offered their support. But Fisher knows the cleanup process will be a long time coming and he needs all the help he can get.

“I can’t do anything I’m on disability,” says Fisher. “If I walk to the mailbox I have to stop for 15 minutes before I can walk back because I get short of breath. I’ve got COPD.”

The Kramer family is Fisher’s neighbor. Their trailer was blown off it’s foundation.

“The house started shaking, the back door flew open and we went into the bathroom and into the shower,” said Aden Kramer.

The Kramers fled their home moments after that and went to a family member’s house for the night.

Fisher says he has learned from these experiences to not underestimate storm warnings.

“When they call for a storm don’t stay here,” says Fisher. “Go find shelter.”

Both households say they are just thankful that none of them were harmed.

