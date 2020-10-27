Morganfield receives $3.3 million grant for sewer and water upgrades

UNION CO, Ky (WEHT) A Union County city gets millions of dollars worth of help to upgrade their sewer and water systems.

The USDA and Congressman James Comer announced that Morganfield received a total of $3.3 million in grants and loans. It will pay for construction of new storm and sanitary sewers and relocate nearly 1200 feet of water lines.

Mayor Randy Greenwell says the money could also keep them from raising sewer rates again in the near future.

“In order to get this phase 3 done, we had to raise our sewer rates 50%, which was set by the EPA,” he said. “If we didn’t have this done, we would have to raise by another 50%. We’re in a high poverty area here, people couldn’t do it.”

Mayor Greenwell says he hopes to have the new water and sewer lines installed as early as the end of next year.

