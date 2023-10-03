HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Hayden Alvey of Morganfield is one of 146 recipients of the inaugural FFA Future Leaders Scholarship, which is sponsored by Tractor Supply Company.

This is the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind. In partnership with the National FFA Organization, Tractor Supply established the scholarship in 2022 with a $5 million commitment over 5 years.

The recipients represent 38 states with a wide range of backgrounds and academic interests. Alvey has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship and will attend Madison Community College to become an Industrial Electrician.