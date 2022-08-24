WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to her part in the January 6 riots.

Shelly Stallings, 43, of Morganfield, pleaded guilty in federal court.

According to court documents, Stallings and three co-defendants sprayed pepper spray at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building. Officials say the co-defendants, including her husband Peter J. Schwartz, 49, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Court documents state Stallings was arrested on February 16 in Owensboro, Kentucky. She pleaded guilty to seven charges. The charges include:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon

Interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Disorderly conduct in the Capitol Grounds of Buildings

Committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 13, 2023. She faces a maximum of 56 years in prison.