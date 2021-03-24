Morning fire in Owensboro nearly spreads to nearby homes

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) An early morning fire in Owensboro is under investigation after a fire breaks out in a detached garage, and spreads to a nearby home.

Courtesy: Owensboro Fire Department Facebook

It happened around 4:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue. Owensboro Fire Department says this was a complex scene because the detached garage was fully involved, then spread to the home directly in front of the garage, and threatened to spread to the homes on either side.

No one was home at the time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

