Morton Solar donates solar energy systems to homes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Morton Solar held a ribbon cutting Wednesday after donating two solar energy systems to Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE) for two homes located in the Bellemeade-Bayard Park Area development district near downtown Evansville.

The systems were donated as part of the Solar Indiana campaign to educate the public about solar energy systems.

“CAPE does so many great things for the low-income in our community, from weatherization to assistance in paying utility bills. We wanted to show our appreciation for what they do,” said Brad Morton, President of Morton Solar.

Both solar energy systems operate on ‘grid-tied’ technology, which means they are connected to each home’s electrical panel board. The connection allows these types of systems to send any extra power they generate back to the power-grid, so that it can be used locally by a neighboring building or home. As a result, the load on power lines is reduced in the summer months when air conditioning needs are the greatest.

Indiana has a state law called “Net-Metering” which allows the homeowner to be credited at retail rate when their meter spins backwards, which is sending power to the grid. Unfortunately, the program will expire soon due to the passage of Senate Bill 309 which puts a cap and deadline on the net-metering program. In the meantime, Morton Solar is educating the community as much as possible about the benefits of solar and how to get net-metering before the capacity is reached.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

