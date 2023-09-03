HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Following a second positive test for West Nile virus in a Vanderburgh County mosquito sample group, the county Health Department has announced they will conduct fogging where viral activity has been found.

The fogging will take place between 8 p.m. and midnight tonight in the area between Heinlein, Baumgart, Westminster and Old Petersburg Roads.

The Health Department also advises that residents who are celebrating Labor Day use insect repellant, limit their time outdoors and make sure to keep their grass cut.