(STACKER) Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Evansville, Indiana, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Evansville below:

#10. 1525 Larkinwood Ln, Evansville ($599,900)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,726 square feet; $161 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 1509 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Evansville ($625,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,763 square feet; $166 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 12512 Red Gate Rd, Evansville ($674,999)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,268 square feet; $158 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 9810 Saint Wendel Rd, Evansville ($839,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,311 square feet; $253 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 11710 Darmstadt Rd, Evansville ($870,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,624 square feet; $240 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 12815 Bataan Ln, Evansville ($899,900)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 6,517 square feet; $138 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 3421 Stringtown Rd, Evansville ($995,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,472 square feet; $153 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 8040 N Saint Joseph Rd, Evansville ($1,100,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 6,681 square feet; $164 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 10400 Browning Rd, Evansville ($1,480,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 7,886 square feet; $187 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 2200 Speaker Rd, Evansville ($1,999,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,236 square feet; $276 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)