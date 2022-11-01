WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — A 38-year-old man is back behind bars after deputies say he was caught during a search that stretched back to late September.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office placed Anthony S. Harms onto their “Most Wanted” list after he was wanted on a warrant for Aggravated Battery. The warrant, which was issued on September 29, fell under ‘no bond’ in the event of his arrest.

The sheriff’s office says that Tuesday afternoon, they learned that he was in custody outside the county.

“Kudos to our partners across the river!” says the sheriff’s office on social media. “Well done!!”

We reached out to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and are waiting to learn where he was arrested. Anthony S. Harms has since been taken off their “Most Wanted” list.

