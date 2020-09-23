Mother arrested for neglect after drugs are found during traffic stop

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) An Evansville mother is in jail after authorities say they found drugs in her car with her six-month-old in the back seat.

An Indiana State Police trooper pulled over Heather Mayes, 22, in the area of US-41 and St. George for an improper lane change shortly after midnight Tuesday. Troopers say her baby was restrained in a child safety seat in the back seat. Michael Fitzgerald, 34, was in the passenger seat.

Authorities found nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of marijuana, a syringe and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Mayes and Fitzgerald were arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where they are currently being held on bond. The child was released to her grandmother.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 23, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: