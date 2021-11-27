Mother fighting leukemia to be honored through blood drive

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Red Cross announced they’ll be hosting a blood drive to honor a mother in need.

Tara Brower, a wife and a mother of four, has been fighting for her life for almost a year after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). She credits blood donations from strangers for her ability to keep fighting.

“People ask me all the time how they can help me,” said Brower. “I always encourage them to give blood, so they can help not only me but others fighting to survive as well.”

“Tara has helped organize several blood drives since her diagnosis,” said Ashley Hughes, district manager of donor recruitment for the American Red Cross. “These blood drives have been critical as the Red Cross continues to address an emergency blood shortage across the country.”

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment at redcrossblood.org. Red Cross reminds donors to use the sponsor code: DONATEFORTARA.

The drive is being held on Nov. 30 from 1-7 p.m. at the Daviess County Exhibit Building on 4-H Way in Washington, Ind.