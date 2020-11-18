Pandemic delays wrongful death lawsuit in fatal police chase crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The mother of two babies killed in a November 2017 car crash was joined by her attorney Tuesday to speak about their civil suit against the City of Evansville.

Frederick McFarland was speeding away from police when he crashed into a car driven by Janae Carter. Carter’s two children, Prince and Princess, and their father Terrence Barker were killed in the crash.

A lawsuit was filed in May of 2018 alleging police were negligent by pursuing McFarland longer than they should have. A trial was set for June, but the pandemic has pushed it back.

“I just want justice,” says Carter’s mother Sara Johnson. “If it takes another two or three years, it is what it is. It’s about justice for the babies at the end of the day. I just don’t believe that this should’ve happened.”

A tree has been planted near the crash site as a memorial.

The family has settled their case with McFarland.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: