HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Morganfield woman is demanding change after a December 2020 crash on U.S. 60 took her son’s life.

23-year-old Christian Flint had just gotten off work and was driving home when he was involved in a three vehicle crash near Henderson Community College. Flint died from his injuries, leading his mother to try and take action.

“There’s no signage, there’s no lighting there. There’s nothing for other people,” said Flint’s mother Christie Lee. “I’ve been working for two years just for this, I’ve already got a hold of people about the Highway, and they agree there needs to be signage.”

Lee says she has been in contact with several lawmakers who have acknowledged her concerns. She hopes the signs will be placed warning of the change from a 4-lane to a 2-lane highway or a flashing yield light to remind people to slow down.

Lee says she will continue working until the changes are made.