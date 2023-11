HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash near the US 41 bridge in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, a caller reported a motorcycle was “split in half” in the 3800 block of Highway 41 between the Twin Bridges and the state line. Another vehicle was also reportedly involved in the accident.

Officials say the roadway has now been cleared.

This is a developing story.