HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a motorcycle happened Sunday afternoon near Robards, Ky.

Henderson dispatch confirms with Eyewitness News that the crash took place at the 4300 block of Highway 1299. They tell us that the injured motorcyclist was the only one involved in the wreck.

Police say they cannot release any information on the extent of the biker’s injuries at this time. When Eyewitness News crews arrived on scene around 2:30 p.m., first-responders had already cleaned up the scene.

This is a developing story. We will keep you up-to-date on-air and online with more information as we receive it.