Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a motorcycle crash Friday night on First Avenue over the Pigeon Creek Bridge. Police say they were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the motorcycle driver was heading north on First Ave. when he reportedly struck a several traffic cones followed by a construction lane shift sign near the intersection of First Ave. and Ulhorn. Police found the driver approximately 50 feet north of this sign and say the motorcycle was another 30-50 feet away leaning against a concrete barrier.

The motorcycle was considered destroyed and towed.

The man was taken to the hospital for injuries to his left leg. Police say at the hospital the man told them he had just left the “718 Bar” to go home, but they were unable to obtain a blood draw kit.

This is an ongoing investigation.