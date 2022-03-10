EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Someone got hit by a car and needed to be extricated, according to reports.

A motorcyclist was allegedly hit by a car near an Evansville restaurant. Reports say that the motorcyclist needed an extrication.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of N Green River Road, reports say. A Facebook post from Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says an accident happened on the southbound lanes of N Green River Road at Vogel Road.

According to Evansville police, the motorcyclist in this incident was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

