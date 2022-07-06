MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Officials say a bridge into Mount Carmel is being repaved, and some drivers will either have to wait or find a different route in the meantime.

According to Mayor Joe Judge, the overall time frame for the contract is June 13 to September 30. However just because Illinois and Indiana approved the project to be completed in that time frame doesn’t mean that the project will take that long.

Judge says the city of Mt. Carmel was told by the contractor that the timeline is 30 working days to complete the grinding and resurfacing of the bridge, and good weather may lead to an August completion. Judge notes that the contractors are addressing the timing issues with the lights but for people to look into alternative routes if necessary

The Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) asks that drivers ensure they are obeying the traffic signals and traffic stop lines when approaching the bridge. MCPD says drivers are crossing the white lines, where the sensors are located, causing both sides to stay on red.

Police noted that on the morning of July 6, traffic was backed nearly to 9th Street with people trying to get to work, so MCPD helped out by providing traffic control; however, it is important that motorists follow the traffic signals, including the white stop lines, to keep the lights functioning properly. MCPD says in speaking with the construction crew the morning of July 6, the crew expects to be working on the bridge for about a month, depending on weather conditions and other variables.