HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – NEWLIFE Rescue & Adoption announced plans to build a new center to house animals that come under their care, however staff members say they are $400,000 short of their fundraising goal.

NEWLIFE is a collaboration between the former PC Pound Puppies and the Posey Humane Society. Operations currently exist in both the old Posey Humane Society building, and the PC Pound Puppies building located on private property. Officials say services in both buildings are not ideal for animals.

