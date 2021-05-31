Mount Vernon apartment complex honors soldier’s legacy

MOUNT VERNON, INDIANA (WEHT)– Memorial Day serves a great purpose in honoring fallen soldiers. Active U.S. Army Captain Bo Goebel said it’s a chance to thank and honor them for their sacrifice.

“They went against every instinct they had. They laid down their lives. They left unfillable holes in families. And sacrificed everything,” Goebel said.

Mount Vernon community members gathered to honor Francis C. Green, a Posey County native born in Mount Vernon who received the Medal of Honor.

“The medal of honor is the highest and most prestigious medal earned by a service member. It is the only medal awarded by the President in the name of congress,” Goebel said.

Green received this in 1869 for his bravery. As a way to honor him, Green Valley Apartments dedicated their complex in his name. They raised the American Flag, revealed a plaque, and rang out the ceremony with a gun salute. Mayor Bill Curtis said it’s important to honor Green and all veterans.

“It’s important to remember everything that our veterans have done for us. Everything we enjoy today was paid at their price,” Curtis said.