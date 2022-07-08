MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Whether they knew him personally in school, the basketball court, the gridiron or just knew his family- just about everyone who packed the Mount Vernon riverfront Thursday night had a story about Camrynn McMichael.

However they knew McMichael, families and friends agreed on one thing: McMichael passed away far too young. Days after the 11-year-old died in an accident over the Fourth of July weekend, crowds of people- largely in the maroon and gray of Mount Vernon high school gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor him and his legacy.

The Bebout family knew McMichael as a “high-spirited, fun kid” who would tutor other, younger students at West Elementary School. School principal Amanda Wilson said the school lost a “bright and vivacious” student and family member, prompting them to reopen the school Thursday to let his friends and classmates meet with counselors as they grieve the loss.

Wilson says the outpouring of support from virtually all corners of the community only shows the strength of Mount Vernon, saying the community will only continue to support his family as they continue to cope with the loss.

Already, several fundraising efforts are underway to financially support the McMichael family. The American Legion post in Mt. Vernon says they’re planning several fundraisers to support the family, in addition to starting a bank account for the family to pull money from as needed. The Bebouts say they’re planning fundraisers of their own to support the family during the Summer as well.

Family friend Beth Schmitt says a man without any apparent connection to the family stepped forward, delivering over $1000 in cash to cover the remainder of the funeral expenses. Schmitt says the man had intended to build a car with the money, but decided the McMichaels needed it more and that he could always work more to afford the car.