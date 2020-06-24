Mount Vernon Democrat issues final paper

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mount Vernon Democrat issued its final paper on Wednesday. The publication is ending after 153 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a piece of history; Mount Vernon History, that’s gone,” said John Pierce Sr., a lifelong reader of the paper. “I guess everything comes to an end at some time.”

The Posey County Historical Society will take control of the paper’s archives.

The paper has told the stories of Mount Vernon’s residents and leaders since 1867.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)

