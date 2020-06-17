Mount Vernon makes announcement about school calendar

MOUNT VERNON, Ind (WEHT) Mount Vernon plans to start school on time and in person as scheduled, accoding to the county’s health department.

Plans are also for the district to have alternative learning for those with health concerns due to COVID-19. Both Mount Vernon and North Posey school districts are working with the health department to create a final reopening plan. Right now, those plans still have to be approved by the school board.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

