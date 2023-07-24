HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Posey County man was charged with resisting law enforcement after authorities say he attempted to flee from police and jumped out of a moving vehicle during the pursuit.

Weinzapfel (Courtesy: Mount Vernon Police Department)

According to a press release, an officer attempted to stop an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on Second Street, but the driver attempted to flee and made several abrupt turns onto side streets. Officers say the vehicle’s driver, later identified as Blake Weinzapfel, 23, jumped out of the moving vehicle after pulling onto Fifth Street from Wolflin, and began to run on foot towards Fourth Street. The vehicle continued to roll until it stopped in the front yard and came to a rest against a wheelchair ramp in the 900 block of West Fifth Street.

After Weinzapfel was taken into custody, he told police he ran because he never had an operator’s license. He was transported to the Posey County Jail under the following charges:

Reckless driving (Misdemeanor)

Leaving the scene of an accident (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor)

Operating without ever receiving a license (Misdemeanor)

Resisting law enforcement (Misdemeanor)

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle (Level 6 felony)

