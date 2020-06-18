Mount Vernon newspaper to end publication after 153 years

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mount Vernon staple will stop publication after 153 years in business. The Mount Vernon Democrat will end its run next week.

It’s told the stories of Mount Vernon’s residents and leaders since 1867.

“A lot of people have some connection with this newspaper,” said Paul Wilcoxen, editor of the Mount Vernon Democrat.

“My father was in advertising manager,” recalled Becky Higgins of the Posey Co. Historical Society. “I used to go up as a kid and watch the big presses run.”

“It was the one paper my grandfather always subscribed to,” added Noah McCutchan of Mount Vernon.

But after 153 years, the newspaper will tell its last stories.

“My folks were kind of surprised and sad about because the Democrat’s been around as long as I remember,” McCutchan said.

Wilcoxen says the publisher informed him and the rest of the staff of the decision Tuesday, citing issues related to the pandemic.

“I can tell you right now, you can tell from him it was not a decision that he enjoyed making. He really struggled with it,” Wilcoxen recalled.

The newspaper’s end still leaves Mount Vernon residents with at least one paper based in their county, the Posey County News. Wilcoxen said people shared their stories on social media after hearing about the Democrat’s end.

“A lot of people have been posting about how they remember how their mom or dad, or how they used to work here. With a small community like, this, you see a lot of that. You see a lot of people with some type of connection. ‘I used to write the stories about them.’ or ‘I used to cover government meetings,'” he said.

The Democrat’s archives will live on as the county historical society will take control of them. Wilcoxen says its presses will stop next week, but its mission won’t.

“Not having a local newspaper, you’ll feel it eventually. There are a lot of options as far as media goes. A newspaper in a community is such a vital part of this community, I’m sure people will definitely miss it,” said Wilcoxen.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)