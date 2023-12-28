HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Harrisburg couple was arrested in Mount Vernon on felony drug charges after authorities searched their vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, officers stopped a red truck for speeding on State Route 62 and State Street just after 10 p.m. on December 27. Police say the driver, identified as Matthew Carroll, 26, produced a rolled marijuana cigarette as officers were asking about narcotics inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found five loaded needles, marijuana oil, plastic baggies with methamphetamine, suspected marijuana as well as scales and a glass smoking pipe. Authorities say a field test revealed the methamphetamine was mixed with fentanyl.

Carroll and his passenger, identified by authorities as Miranda Key, 29, were arrested and transported to the Posey County Jail. Both Carroll and Key were booked on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a hypodermic needle; they were also both charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Carroll was also charged with operating while intoxicated. Authorities say there were also three warrants out for the arrest of Key for possession of methamphetamine.