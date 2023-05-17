HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mount Vernon Police arrested three people, after authorities say they were seen loading items into a pickup truck outside of an apartment.

According to a release, an officer observed the three suspects, identified as Haley Overton, 25; Thomas Benjamin Smith, 51; and Michael Joseph Pfister, 43, outside of the apartment. The officer knew the previous tenants had already been evicted from the apartment, and he made contact with the individuals.

Police say Overton climbed up to a second story window and climbed through to let Smith in the door. Overton and Smith then reportedly began removing the items from the apartment. Overton and Smith were arrested for Residential Entry (Burglary/Breaking and Entering).

During a search of the vehicles used in the crime, police say they found methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Pfister was later arrested for possession of methamphetamine as well.

The following charges were listed by Mount Vernon Police:

Haley Overton

Residential Entry (Burglary/Breaking and Entering)

Possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Thomas Benjamin Smith

Residential Entry (Burglary/Breaking and Entering)

Michael Joseph Pfister