Mount Vernon police need help finding a missing teenager

16-year-old Abigail Murray has been missing since November 3, 2020.

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) The Mount Vernon police need help locating a teenage girl who has been missing nearly a week. Abigail Murray has not been seen by her family since she left her home November 3.

Abigail Murray

She is 16 years old and 107 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Abigail or may know her whereabouts is asked to contact Mount Vernon police at 812-838-8705.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)

