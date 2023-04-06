HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two Mount Vernon Police officers were awarded lifesaving medals for their actions while responding to a fire at a senior living facility in March.

On March 29, Posey County Central Dispatch was advised of an active fire at the Landing senior living facility in Mount Vernon. According to a press release, a resident had called and said there was a fire in her 2nd floor apartment and she was unable to extinguish the fire or escape the apartment.

Officers Anthony Stallings and Darrin Lemberg responded to the scene prior to being dispatched. A press release says Officer Stallings immediately retrieved his fire extinguisher and ran to the 2nd floor apartment. Stallings was able to help the resident evacuate. Officers Stallings and Lemberg then reentered the building to continue helping the evacuate the residents.

During a common council meeting on Wednesday, Chief Andy Rush presented the officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department “Lifesaving Medal” for their actions.