Mount Vernon restaurant to close on Sundays for sanitation

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Dimaggio’s Italian Pizza in Mount Vernon announced it will close every Sunday until further notice because of the time needed to “continue our high standards of sanitation.”

The restaurant cited the rising number of cases in Posey County and says that no employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant also added that this is an added measure to limit the potential spread of the virus in the community.

(This story was originally published on July 19, 2020)

