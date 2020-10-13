Mount Vernon Schools go virtual due to staff quarantines

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) Mount Vernon Schools are the latest to join the trend of school closures due to staffing shortages. Mount Vernon Schools say many of their quarantines have been due to outside activities.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, it was announced that all Mount Vernon Schools will be closed from Wednesday through October 23, with in person classes resuming October 26.

eLearning Days will be utilized during the closure. Virtual students will continue with their classes as normal.

Custodians will perform additional cleaning measures during the closure.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

