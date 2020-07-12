Mount Vernon tavern closed temporarily after positive COVID-19 case

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Zaps Tavern announced it is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee reportedly last worked in the restaurant July 6 and the business will receive a professional deep cleaning and fogging Monday. In a statement posted to Facebook, the restaurant will reopen once they can ensure a safe work environment for employees and a safe dining environment for customers.

The closure also allows the entire staff to get tested for the virus and provide a copy of their results. No reopening date has been announced.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

