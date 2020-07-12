Mount Vernon tavern closed temporarily after positive COVID-19 case

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Zaps Tavern announced it is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee reportedly last worked in the restaurant July 6 and the business will receive a professional deep cleaning and fogging Monday. In a statement posted to Facebook, the restaurant will reopen once they can ensure a safe work environment for employees and a safe dining environment for customers.
The closure also allows the entire staff to get tested for the virus and provide a copy of their results. No reopening date has been announced.
(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)
