Mounted police officers training at Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A special training is underway at the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds for mounted police officers, including one from the EPD.

Instructors from Florida and Kentucky are training officers from all over the country. The classes started last week and will continue until the end of this week. Once officers complete the training they’re qualified to instruct other riders.

The EPD says having trained mounted officers is vital during certain large-scale events to help with crowd control.