Mounted police officers training at Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A special training is underway at the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds for mounted police officers, including one from the EPD.

Instructors from Florida and Kentucky are training officers from all over the country. The classes started last week and will continue until the end of this week. Once officers complete the training they’re qualified to instruct other riders.

The EPD says having trained mounted officers is vital during certain large-scale events to help with crowd control.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories