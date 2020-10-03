Mourners gathered to remember Sheriff Ricki Allen at MCHS football field

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) Those in Muhlenberg County mourned the loss of Sheriff Ricki Allen Saturday.

His funeral services were held at Muhlenberg County High School’s football field.

Allen died Tuesday at his home.

He started his career as a Kentucky State Trooper for nearly three decades before being elected sheriff. He was serving his first term as sheriff after being elected in 2018. He was also a school resource officer at several Muhlenberg County schools.

KSP investigators say he died from a suspected medical issue and that no foul play is suspected.

Sheriff Allen was 52-years-old.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

