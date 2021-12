MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky lost what could be up to 70 lives in the Friday night storm that tore through the Midwest. Much of Mayfield, Kentucky has been destroyed.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the final toll may exceed 100 souls lost in the Commonwealth. Several deaths are reported in Muhlenberg County.

Eyewitness News Shelley Kirk was in Muhlenberg Saturday night, surveying the damage and reporting on what she witnessed.