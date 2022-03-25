FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WEHT) – A movie shot locally here in the Tri-State area is in the theaters. “So Cold the River” is inspired by and filmed entirely at the iconic West Baden Springs Hotel in French Lick, Indiana.

The movie is an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller written by Michael Koryta. The movie is directed and written by Paul Shoulberg and is the highest-scale move made in Indiana since 1993’s Rudy.

The movie stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Alysia Reiner. Lenz stars as documentary filmmaker Erica Shaw and she is hired by Reiner’s character Alyssa Bradford-Cohen to profile her dying father-in-law millionaire Campbell Bradford.

Erica stays as a guest at a massive, opulent resort with a dark past as she researches Campbell. Her research leads her to uncover a dark familial curse that unleashes unspeakable evil.

“So Cold the River” is available in select theaters March 25 and digitally and on-demand March 29.