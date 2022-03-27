NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) The Oscars were handed out to the best films from the past year. Tonight’s show happens as the movie industry continues dealing with changes in the industry, and bounces back from the pandemic.

Sunday meant movie day for people going to Showplace Cinema in Newburgh.

“The Lost City,” said Seneca Tate, when asked what movie she saw on Sunday. “It was good. It was really funny.”

“We’ve seen Spider-Man yesterday. I don’t know if it’s up for an Oscar or not. But we did see Spider-Man yesterday,” added Leeann Bengert of Evansville.

A report from the Motion Picture Association shows last year’s box office in North America doubled 2020’s total, with about $4.5 billion dollars grossed. But it’s still below from pre-pandemic levels. While ticket sales were up last year, some movie goers say they haven’t been going as much before the pandemic, and how they watch has changed.

“I’ve been maybe once in the past year. Used to go once a month or so,” said Adam Ussery of Crossville, Illinois.

“I think the way that we watch movies, in general, has changed so much, that it’s a completely situation than it was, even ten years ago,” added Tate.

Moviegoers watching today’s films happen as the Oscars go out to those released last year. Some say the awards are still relevant, while others say it’s not as big a deal as it once was.

“I think so. I’ve seen a lot of ads for them. I believe so,” said Bengert.

“I remember when we were younger, it would always be a big deal, have a party and get together and watch the Oscars. Now, I can’t tell you one film that’s been nominated,” said Tate.

Despite the changes in the industry, the desire to see a movie stays the same for many.

“I still like to see a good movie, whether you watch it in the movie theatre or at home,” said Ussery.

