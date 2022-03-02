MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Police have made an arrest for the death of a 15-year-old girl that overdosed on Oct. 3, 2021. Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) & U.S. Secret Service have been jointly investigating the incident.

Detectives arrested and charged Tyriek Palmer of Madisonville on March 1 with Murder and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance specifically Fentanyl Derivatives as a result of the tragic loss of the 15 year-old.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were contacted in reference to a medical emergency on Oct. 3, 2021. Deputies located a 15 year old female juvenile deceased shortly after they arrived according to the sheriff’s report.

A police spokesperson says an autopsy report found the cause of death to be a drug overdose of Fentanyl. Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit opened an investigation as a result of the overdose.

Detectives say the investigation discovered that the juvenile was messaging Tyriek Palmer for purchasing the counterfeit Percocet 30’s. Detectives learned the juvenile had received the pills the night before and posted about them on Snapchat according to a police spokesperson.

A police spokesperson says evidence was located at the scene to substantiate this information. An analysis of the evidence was sent to the Kentucky State Police Forensics lab to be tested and the results revealed a pill located at the scene was laced with the powerful synthetic opiate Fentanyl according to a police spokesperson.

Fentanyl is approximately 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine that makes the drug highly dangerous. Illicit fentanyl is sometimes pressed into pills made to look like other prescription pills like oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, and others.

Fentanyl is especially prevalent in fake generic pills, with such street names as “M-30s,” “Perc’s,” “blues,” and “30’s,” in Hopkins County. Drug traffickers are attempting to make high profits off the drugs while placing innocent citizens at risk.