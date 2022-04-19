MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says that on April 14 at 4:00 p.m., they were made aware of an unreported injury involving a baby.

MPD says that Angel Steele was babysitting a 3-month-old baby, and she intentionally withheld information after the child’s arm was broke in her custody. MPD says that Steele first said that she had no knowledge the child was injured, but later stated the child did fall off the couch at her residence. MPD says that during the interview, the above subject continued to state she was unaware the child’s arm was injured.

MPD says that during a search of the above subject’s web browser, a search for “what does a broken arm look like?” was found. MPD says the child was with Steele for about 9 hours with a broken arm before being picked up by parents.

MPD says that Steele was charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree – Child 12 or Under and was taken to Hopkins County Jail.