MADISONVILLE, Ky., (WEHT) – A bus driver, a bus monitor and another driver had an unfortunate morning.

The Madisonville Police Department says on May 12, just after 7:30 a.m., an accident involving a Hopkins County school bus and a car occurred on North Main Street and Hanson Road.

Police say as the school bus was attempting to yield for the oncoming traffic to merge right onto Hanson Road, the passenger car failed to stop, causing the vehicle to rear end the school bus. The front of the car partially went underneath the rear of the school bus, says MPD.

Police say the Hopkins County School bus was operated by Deborah Frisby, 63, of Dawson Springs, and the bus monitor, Lindsey Prowell. MPD says there were also four juvenile passengers on the bus, and no one was hurt during the accident. Police say the driver of the car was Madison Wright, 18, of Madisonville.

Wright told police that she looked away for a second thinking the school bus had already merged right and that’s when she struck the school bus. Police say Wright’s car was towed due to being badly damaged. Police say the school bus was operational and continued on to the school.