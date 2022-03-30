MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Around 6:53 a.m., the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says that officers found a vehicle that was listed as stolen from Whiteside County, IL, near Island Ford Road.

MPD says that when officers tried to stop the car, the driver swerved toward one of the patrol cars while trying to escape. The stolen vehicle fled north on I-69 and exited near Hanson, says MPD. Police say that the pursuit eventually went into McLean County, where officers were assisted by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police. Police say that the suspect’s vehicle wrecked near Livermore and the driver, Ethan Seidel, and passenger, Melissa Zigler, both fled on foot from the scene. MPD says that after a brief foot pursuit officers apprehended both suspects, and neither suspect sustained injuries during the incident and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police say that officers searched the car and found suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine. MPD says Ethan Seidel was charged with the following:

Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more

Wanton Endangerment 1st degree (police officer)

PCS 1st (Methamphetamine)

PCS 1st (Crack Cocaine)

Fleeing or Evading Police (motor vehicle)

Fleeing or Evading Police (on foot)

Reckless Driving

Drug Paraphernalia

MPD says that Melissa Zigler was charged with the following:

Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more

PCS 1st (Methamphetamine)

PCS 1st (Crack Cocaine)

Fleeing or Evading Police (on foot)

Drug Paraphernalia

MPD says that both suspects were lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.