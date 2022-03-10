MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville Police say a woman is facing multiple charges for having sex with a juvenile under the age of 12.

On February 28, MPD arrested Joshua Looney, 31, after they say he had sex with a juvenile under 12 at least five times. Brittany Duvall was also arrested after police said she knew about the crime but did nothing to stop it. However, now police say she was involved in the molestation.

Duvall is now facing charges of rape and sodomy of a juvenile under the age of 12. Police say Duvall admitted to the charges.